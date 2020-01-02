News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 22:33:19 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 UCF Football Team Awards

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports

UCF closed its most successful decade in school history with another solid season.There was no conference championship or New Year's Six bowl game like the previous two years, but the 2019 Knights ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}