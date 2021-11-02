2023 Florida OT Lucas Simmons holding 29 offers and counting
The best export from Sweden to hit America since the release of Spotify is Lucas Simmons. Getting after it on Friday nights in the Tampa (Fla.) area devouring defensive ends, tackles and linebacker...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news