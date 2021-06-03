2023 Lakeland CB Twan Wilson wowed by UCF

Class of 2023 Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Twan Wilson and several of his teammates spent Thursday afternoon on their first college visit to UCF.

"The facility was great," Wilson said. "The coaches were like family already. We went out to eat and talked about the recruiting process. Just chopping it up."

Wilson met the entire staff, but probably spent the most time with cornerbacks coach Addison Williams.

"We broke down film," Wilson said. "He basically said, 'This is the place to be.' I loved how the secondary coaches were keeping it real."

In fact, Wilson said the best part of the day was meeting the coaches.

Wilson already has one college offer from Eastern Kentucky. He'll be looking to earn another when he returns to UCF for their Prospect Camp on June 15.