2023 LB Jayden Bethea loved the energy during UCF game visit

Class of 2023 Dacula (Ga.) linebacker Jayden Bethea recently received an offer from UCF and made it down this past weekend to attend the home game against ECU.

"I liked it the fan base," Bethea said. "They can really get going. Loved the energy there. I'll definitely will be coming back for another visit."

He briefly connected with the staff prior to the game.

"I had a great conversation with coach William Lee, head coach Gus Malzahn and coach T-Will (Travis Williams)," Bethea said. "We just talked about how my season is going so far. Just catching up, finally getting to meet face to face with some of those guys."

Bethea is a middle linebacker.

"My junior season is going good," Bethea said. "I use my speed and football IQ to command my defense and help my team out the best I can."

Ole Miss has also offered.





