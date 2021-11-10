2023 LB Troy Ford enjoys UCF visit

Troy Ford Jr., one of the top linebackers in the 2023 class, visited UCF last weekend and saw the win against Tulane.

The prospect from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day picked up an offer from the Knights earlier this season to go along with full rides from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

"It went really good," Ford said about his UCF visit. "The thing that stood out the most was how much time I was able to spend with the coaches. I had conversations with the head coach and more."

In addition to meeting with head coach Gus Malzahn, Ford connected with defensive coordinator Travis Williams and defensive ends coach Kenny Ingram.

"Their message was that they were really excited to have me down there," Ford said. "They are really trying to build that program down there. They talked about how they would use me as a linebacker that can also come off the edge."

Ford has also visited South Carolina, Tennessee, Notre Dame this season.

Calvary Day had a perfect 10-0 regular season and will face Mount de Sales Academy this Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.





