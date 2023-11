Jayvon Gilmore's trip to Orlando last weekend was a memorable one.

The Class of 2026 quarterback from Columbia, S.C. was invited to attend UCF's home finale against Houston and got some special news right before kickoff.

"A few weeks ago I spoke to (UCF Director of Player Personnel) Mr. Cory Giddings," Gilmore said. "We've had some great conversations. He said they've checked out my film and wanted to get me down there as soon as possible. So we went down for UCF's game against Houston, the last game of the season.