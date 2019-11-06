It seems like yesterday Adrian Killins Jr. took it the distance at Michigan, showing off his elite speed to the rest of the nation.

Now he only has a few games left in a UCF uniform. As the team prepares for their 10th game at Tulsa on Friday, the Daytona Beach native reflected on his senior year and his career.

"I remember enrolling here in June 2016," Killins said. "My time here is unwinding. There's been a lot of ups and downs. It's been more ups than anything here. UCF has come a long way since I enrolled here. The culture the first staff brought in here and the staff that's here now, I wouldn't trade going to any other college in the world. I'm glad I chose UCF. I'll always remember this place."

As a sophomore and junior, Killins helped lead UCF to back-to-back conference championships and New Year's Six bowl appearances. Those goals are still attainable, but they obviously need to win out and have Cincinnati drop a couple games. The Bearcats may not be infallible - it took a huge fourth-quarter comeback to win on the road at ECU last weekend. They have four remaining games this month - UConn, South Florida, Temple and Memphis.

"We're gonna do our best to finish strong," Killins said. "The coaches will put us in position to be successful. College football, a lot of crazy things happen. I've been watching college football with the days off. A lot of crazy things happen. Who know what's going to happen. We're going to win the rest of the games we've got."

Killins also praised Bentavious Thompson for his string of solid performances, helping to carry the load with the injury to Greg McCrae. He compared Bentavious to Dalvin Cook and Le'Veon Bell.

"He's a beast," Killins said of Thompson. "He's a sneaky type of guy. He doesn't have the burst of speed, but once he's in the open field and he sees the green grass he's gonna do his best to get to that end zone and make guys miss. He's an all-around back to me. You could put him in the slot, bring him in the backfield, dump passes off to him, run him outside zone, in between the tackles. He's been here at UCF for a while and waiting to get his moment. This season he's gotten his moment. He's showing everyone what he's capable of doing."



