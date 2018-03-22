UCFSports.com

UCF in a lot of ways remains the talk of college football after reeling off an undefeated 13-0 season.

As Adrian Killins said after Wednesday's second spring practice, why not do it again? The junior running back's expectations remain the same as the Knights transition to a new coaching staff led by Josh Heupel.

"I feel like the guys are buying in really fast," Killins said. "Everybody was excited about Day 1 and Day 2. There was more energy on the field today. There's no differences, just learning a new scheme of offense."

Working with the new strength and conditioning staff, Killins said he's now up to 168 pounds, an increase of eight pounds.

"It was mainly nutrition and just listening to the strength and conditioning staff," Killins said. "Staying on top of everything. Watching what you eat. Good carbs, bad carbs. Treating your body like a machine."

Any changes to the offense?

"Not too much different," Killins said. "A lot of zone and balls getting thrown up top, slants and whatnot. It's football. We're buying into the system and everybody is liking the offense. We're learning day by day. It'll be a rough road coming off a different type of scheme, but at the end of the day I think everyone is going to buy into this offense and we're going to be very explosive."

Killins expressed some disbelief that he's now one of the upperclassmen.

"I'm a junior now," he said. "Time really did fly. I'm at the greatest school in the nation. I wouldn't change it for the world."

He also spoke of building on last year's success.

"It's a blessing just to be here and be able to go undefeated," Killins said. "I never did before. I did with Coach Frost's staff and I look forward to doing it with Coach Heupel's staff. We've got the keys and the tools and a great coaching staff to do just that. If everybody buys into this offense, defense and special teams, we can get this thing rolling again."



