UCFSports.com

Adrian Killins talks camp
During camp, it's a daily competition between offense and defense. Instead of touting his side of the ball, running back Adrian Killins wanted to give credit to the defense for what they've shown in the first few practices.
"Everything is going good," Killins said. "Offense is flying around. Defense, everyone's getting in their positions. Special teams as well. First day of pads, I would have to honestly say the defense had more energy than the offense today. Offense and defense will have their days. Each side of the ball just needs to bring the energy every day. But I can honestly say that the defense was flying around today. They're going to be looking good this season."
Killins says not much has changed since last year, just new faces on the coaching staff.
"The players, we're adjusting to staff very well," he said. "We're buying into their culture and buying into the new schemes. From the first few days of camp last year and first few days of camp this season, nothing different at all. Just a new staff."
His role hasn't changed.
"I'm in the slot and running back as well," Killins said. "I'm just learning and trying to perfect my craft each and every day. And just getting better."
What did he think of UCF's No. 23 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll?
"We're just ready to play the season," he said. "At the end of the day, rankings mean nothing. When we get on the field, all that goes out the window."
Killins name-dropped a few players that have performed well these first few days of camp.
"Dyllon Lester, he's doing very well at DB and he's catching a lot of eyes of a lot of people," Killins said. "Richie Grant is stepping up in his role. Boman Swanson at right tackle. He's stepping up and doing a lot of great things. Gabe Davis. Tre Nixon. And a guy that's really stepping up and pleasing me is Tristan Payton. I think he's gonna have a very good season. He's very focused right now. He's very hungry. He's gonna have a great season."
What was the play of the day?
"Richie Grant with a one-handed interception at the end of practice," Killins said. "It was spectacular."