UCFSports.com

During camp, it's a daily competition between offense and defense. Instead of touting his side of the ball, running back Adrian Killins wanted to give credit to the defense for what they've shown in the first few practices.

"Everything is going good," Killins said. "Offense is flying around. Defense, everyone's getting in their positions. Special teams as well. First day of pads, I would have to honestly say the defense had more energy than the offense today. Offense and defense will have their days. Each side of the ball just needs to bring the energy every day. But I can honestly say that the defense was flying around today. They're going to be looking good this season."

Killins says not much has changed since last year, just new faces on the coaching staff.

"The players, we're adjusting to staff very well," he said. "We're buying into their culture and buying into the new schemes. From the first few days of camp last year and first few days of camp this season, nothing different at all. Just a new staff."

His role hasn't changed.

"I'm in the slot and running back as well," Killins said. "I'm just learning and trying to perfect my craft each and every day. And just getting better."