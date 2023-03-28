Alec Holler is a true veteran of UCF Football.

The Winter Park native and former Trinity Prep star arrived in 2018 and is coming back for a sixth year to lead UCF into the Big 12.

After toiling in his early years buried on the depth chart as a walk-on and then recovering from a serious knee injury, Holler has since developed into one of the program's best ever tight ends.

Two of his individual plays - the "Holler Hop" to preserve the win at Memphis and the "Holy Holler" catch to beat South Florida - were among the most iconic from last season and will be remembered for years to come.

We caught up with Holler following Tuesday's fifth practice of spring.

As last year's seniors have moved on, does Holler feel even more ownership of this team and offense?

"I've been here for a very long time," Holler said. "It feels like I've been here since the conception of the university. Now being my sixth year coming up and being one of the older guys, I'm trying to step up and be more of a vocal leader. Taking things I learned from Jake Hescock, Sam Jackson, all those different guys that I've been together with, that are great leaders, I'm trying to put it all together and be the best version of myself."

Goals for this spring?

"I'm just trying to mold myself into the best player I can be, whether it's being more physical at the point of attack. Whether it's learning how to run better routes, coming out of my breaks faster. As a bigger tight end, it's tougher to get out of your breaks quickly. That's a big thing I'm working on."

He wasn't directly asked about him yet, but Holler couldn't help but gush about freshman tight end Randy Pittman. We heard from Kobe Hudson last week and he was also praising Pittman.

"He's technically still in high school basically," Holler said. "I thought when he'd go out there in full pads for the first time, maybe he'd be a little hesitant and his physicality. He's one of the most physical dudes in the room as a high schooler basically. I'm extremely impressed with him. He's going to be a phenomenal player in the future."

He elaborated a little more on Pittman.

"Even today, he scored another touchdown. He's making catches, making plays when his name is called. He's just doing everything he can. He's not taking any steps backward. He's taking a step forward every single practice."