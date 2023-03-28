The Winter Park native and former Trinity Prep star arrived in 2018 and is coming back for a sixth year to lead UCF into the Big 12.
After toiling in his early years buried on the depth chart as a walk-on and then recovering from a serious knee injury, Holler has since developed into one of the program's best ever tight ends.
Two of his individual plays - the "Holler Hop" to preserve the win at Memphis and the "Holy Holler" catch to beat South Florida - were among the most iconic from last season and will be remembered for years to come.
We caught up with Holler following Tuesday's fifth practice of spring.
As last year's seniors have moved on, does Holler feel even more ownership of this team and offense?
"I've been here for a very long time," Holler said. "It feels like I've been here since the conception of the university. Now being my sixth year coming up and being one of the older guys, I'm trying to step up and be more of a vocal leader. Taking things I learned from Jake Hescock, Sam Jackson, all those different guys that I've been together with, that are great leaders, I'm trying to put it all together and be the best version of myself."
Goals for this spring?
"I'm just trying to mold myself into the best player I can be, whether it's being more physical at the point of attack. Whether it's learning how to run better routes, coming out of my breaks faster. As a bigger tight end, it's tougher to get out of your breaks quickly. That's a big thing I'm working on."
He wasn't directly asked about him yet, but Holler couldn't help but gush about freshman tight end Randy Pittman. We heard from Kobe Hudson last week and he was also praising Pittman.
"He's technically still in high school basically," Holler said. "I thought when he'd go out there in full pads for the first time, maybe he'd be a little hesitant and his physicality. He's one of the most physical dudes in the room as a high schooler basically. I'm extremely impressed with him. He's going to be a phenomenal player in the future."
He elaborated a little more on Pittman.
"Even today, he scored another touchdown. He's making catches, making plays when his name is called. He's just doing everything he can. He's not taking any steps backward. He's taking a step forward every single practice."
Last year's backup tight end, Zach Marsh-Wojan, is sitting out this spring while he recovers from an injury. Coach Brian Blackmon said he's been instrumental though as a "coach" and mentor for the younger players.
"It's really cool for him to take the role of coaching," Holler said.
For Thursday's scrimmage, Holler wants to see the offense move the ball down the field and match the defense's energy and effort.
I asked about the changes he's seeing in terms of Darin Hinshaw's offense.
"It's definitely really cool, pushing the ball down the field and everything like that," Holler said. "He played for Coach (Mike) Kruczek who I played for in high school. This offense is very similar. Just different terminology. Similar to what I did in high school. I had a phenomenal time in high school, so I cannot wait for the season. I can't wait to see what Coach does with this offense. We keep installing new things, new aspects of the game we haven't seen before. I'm excited."
Hinshaw begins meetings with a prayer and Holler often leads it. He also likes how Hinshaw runs the offensive meetings.
On the QBs:
"All of them have been looking great these first five practices. They've been doing a great job stepping up with this more pass-heavy offense. It's definitely been cool to watch them. They've definitely been stepping up."
Has anybody besides Randy Pittman stood out offensively?
"Max (Holler), my little brother, I'm proud of him. He's been doing a great job. I love watching him play. I feel there's so many offensive players that have been stepping up. Trent Whittemore has been doing a great job. JRP and Tommy have been doing a great job as well."
Defensively, Holler said linebacker Jason Johnson has been "stepping up" and "becoming more of a leader."
Highlight of Tuesday's practice?
"Randy's touchdown. Whenever a tight end gets the ball, I just love it. Randy is the young guy, gets to score. I'm on the sideline getting hyped for him. That's the highlight for me."
I asked Alec about married life. He got married in February.
"We still love each other which is great. Ashleigh is amazing. I love her so much. I'm so glad that God provided me with a woman like her to lead and someone that truly loves me. We're ready to do life together. We're going to continue to go through this season and see where life takes us."