Apopka TE Bryce Harrison impresses at UCF camp

One of the top 2023 names to watch in Central Florida is Apopka tight end Bryce Harrison, who has participated in camps this month at UCF, Florida State and Mercer.

"It's been real good, visiting schools and getting in front of these coaches," Harrison said. "I'm just trying to get my name out there."

A transfer from Sanford-Seminole, Harrison said he's received some good feedback.

"A lot of coaches have been telling me how they like my technique, how I can move and stuff like that," Harrison said.

He did particularly well at UCF's camp earlier this week and afterward was introduced to head coach Gus Malzahn.

"The tight ends coach, Coach (Brian) Blackmon, said he liked how I performed," Harrison said. "Coach Malzahn said the same thing. I'm actually going back on Sunday for their next camp."

Harrison, who is the cousin of 2022 UCF target Nikai Martinez, said there's a lot to like about the hometown team.

"I really like the campus," Harrison said. "The campus is real nice. I like the coaches and how they interact with their players. They show the players a whole bunch of love and I like that."

Harrison has received an early offer from Texas Southern and has also been talking to Indiana, South Florida and Appalachian State.

He joins an Apopka team that will be among the favorites to compete for the Class 8A state championship.

"I'm real excited," he said. "I believe we have the team to win it all this year."



