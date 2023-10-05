A physical transformation and a big start to his senior year has Dominic Steward getting big-time attention.

That includes UCF, which offered the Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake offensive tackle during his recent unofficial visit for the Baylor game.

"I've been having an amazing season so far," Steward said. "My first three games were great and I got that film out. That really picked up my recruiting. I also gained a lot of weight which coaches wanted to see."

Steward played his junior season at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He's still 6-foot-5, but now he weighs in at 270.

"It's definitely been a process," Steward said. "I started in February trying to gain weight. I started eating four meals a day and hitting the gym every day with heavy lifting. I got a lot stronger and it's showing up on the field."

Steward, who committed to Troy in July, recently received offers from Missouri, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Cincinnati and UCF.

"All the coaches like my athleticism," Steward said. "How well I work to the second level. They can see me in outside zone and I'm a great pass rush defender. (UCF) Coach (Herb) Hand said he fell in love with that part of me. He likes my size and how I'm able to move with my footwork."

UCF started showing strong interest about a month ago. He was invited to attend the recent Big 12 home opener against Baylor.

"It was my first visit to UCF," Steward said. "I loved the facilities and the atmosphere. The gameday atmosphere was great. I loved the student section. They were really involved in the game. The whole crowd was. Of course UCF is now moving up to the Big 12 which is great."

Steward was able to have some one-on-one time with Hand following the game.

"I got to speak to him after the Knight Walk and then after the game we really got to talk," Steward said. "He actually offered me in the tunnel after the game. Most of the times when I get an offer it's been a phone call, but Coach Hand wanted to offer me in person. Then we went back to the facility and we were able to talk more and he was able to meet my parents.

"Coach Hand is a great guy. He's funny. I like the way he coaches and the speed his guys played with. That gets me excited because I'm fast for a lineman."