B.J. Taylor has heard all the talk.

With everybody back and healthy, UCF is a popular preseason pick to win the American Athletic Conference and advance to the NCAA Tournament. Taylor himself could be the favorite to win Player of the Year honors in the league.

Now he's ready to go do it.

"It's been a long journey," Taylor said. "I'm excited. We're going to make this the best season in UCF history. We've got a really good team and we can't wait to get out on the floor... I think the sky is the limit for this group. We have the pieces, the players, the coaching, the leadership and experience. Experience is such a big thing in this game. We have what it takes to achieve our goals of making the NCAA Tournament and making a run. We're going to do everything we can to make it happen."

Taylor is one of four team captains, a group that also includes Chad Brown, Tacko Fall and Aubrey Dawkins. All except Dawkins are seniors.

"This is our least year," Taylor said. "We've got to make the most of it and we are going to. Last year injuries happened. This year we're focused on being the best we can be and leave a legacy at UCF that nobody has left before."