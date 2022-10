New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has been touring campuses since his arrival earlier this summer and on Wednesday finally made it down to Orlando to see the University of Central Florida. The Knights, along with BYU, Cincinnati and Houston, will officially join the league next year.

During his 20-minute press conference with the local media, Yormark spoke about a variety of topics including UCF's place in the future of the Big 12, the possibility of further expansion, College Football Playoff talks and their ongoing negotiations with ESPN and Fox to extend their current television deal.