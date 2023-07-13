UCF took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., on Thursday for Big 12 Media Days. Coach Gus Malzahn , quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and defensive end Josh Celiscar appeared live on ESPNU.

What did joining the Big 12 do for your program?

"It's a huge moment. I'm thinking about the players that helped get us here, all the coaches, all the boosters. It's a huge moment. I'm real blessed to be here and to be a head coach in the Big 12."

When he was hired, did Gus have any idea the Big 12 would be on the horizon?

"I felt pretty strongly when Terry hired me that we'd be a part of a Power Five conference. I didn't know it would be the Big 12. I was born in Irving. It's exciting for me to be in the Big 12. It's a great fit for us. We're the only team in Florida. It's a great place for recruiting. It's changed the landscape for us in recruiting. We're in a really good spot right now."

He was asked to elaborate.



"It's a game changer. We're in Orlando, one of the best places to live. There's no NFL team. The sky is the limit as far as potential. We have one of the biggest enrollments in the country. And they played great football before we got here. They won two out of three New Year's bowl games in the last nine years. We inherited a program that was already top notch. Now we're ready to take that next step."

Gus was asked about being part of the Big 4 and what that means for recruiting.

"That's exactly who we compete against, the other three teams in our state for recruiting. The last two years, our back-to-back recruiting classes were the best in school history. We're about to blow the top off. It's going well. It really has to do with this conference."

And that's all because of the Big 12.

"100 percent. It's opened the door. When we first got here, we'd be recruiting guys knowing they'd go somewhere else and get them on the back end. Now we're in the game with the top guys."

Gus was asked about new offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw.

"He's already done a great job with John Rhys Plumlee as far as development and mechanics, and trying to push the ball down the field. We were a top 20 offense in the country, but yards per completion was low. We're gonna push the ball down the field. He's one of the all-time greats at UCF. He loves it and is a super person."

And Hinshaw will call plays.

"This is really the first time it was all my decision and I was not getting encouraged. We're in a new age of college football. The demands of NIL, fundraising, the transfer portal. Making quick decisions on recruits. I don't know how, moving forward, guys can do it. It's really challenging right now."

John Rhys Plumlee was obviously a dynamic player for UCF. It was mentioned how important it will be to keep him healthy.

"He can't be our leading rusher. We ran him too much. But we've got to keep in mind that he didn't play quarterback for a year and a half before last year. He was learning as we were playing games. If he hadn't gotten hurt, we'd have finished really well. He's night and day from last year. When we've had a chance to play for a championship and a national championship, we've had quarterbacks with his skill set. I feel really good about where he's at."

JRP playing baseball was discussed. Gus said he only missed one football practice during the spring. Said he always brought his 'A game.'

"I recruited him in high school. I was recruiting him and Bo Nix. He was going to play baseball then. When he went into the portal, it was a natural thing. He did a great job playing baseball and it didn't letup anything on the football end."

They then touched on other offensive players, bringing up wide receivers Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson.

"Those guys were SEC receivers playing at a high level before they got here. The fact we're making the emphasis on pushing the ball down the field will be a game changer for us."

What about the defense?

"Our defensive front, we feel really good. That's what it's all about. Putting more pressure on the quarterback. That's our emphasis. Addison Williams is our new DC. He was with me at Auburn. We think we'll be much improved on the defensive side this year."

Gus was asked about the Big 12 schedule and what he knows about the opponents in the league.

"You can take a day or two in the summer (and look at them). Kansas State is our first one. I've been to Kansas State. In 2014, we were the No. 2 team in the country and barely got out of there alive. I know that's a tough place. We have Baylor as our first home Big 12 game and we'll have our hands full. You focus on the first three as far as conference. That's what we've been working on this summer."

What were Gus' general thoughts on the Big 12?

"You've got to score points. It's a great offensive league. You look at it top to bottom and it's deep. There's no off weeks. I think we're probably the only conference in the Power Five where there's no off weeks. You've got to bring your lunch every day."

Depth is a question for all the newcomers.

"We've had enough time to prepare. We've known we're coming into the league for a year and knowing we've got to have quality depth on the offensive line and defensive line. We've been working really hard. I feel really good today going into fall camp that we'll have quality depth on both sides of the ball. That's the key to moving up a level and having a chance to win a championship."

The final question was whether he's discovered a Waffle House in Orlando.

"One of our biggest donors owns First Watch so we've been doing the healthy eating."



