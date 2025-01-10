Big 12 winners and losers from the transfer portal's winter window

Kaidon Slater (Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

With the winter transfer window behind us and just three games left in the College Football Playoff, the large majority of top transfer prospects have already entered the portal and committed to a new team. Winners during the transfer window have emerged but so have losers. This week we are taking a look at the winter transfer window winners and losers in each Power Four conference. Up next is the Big 12.

Advertisement

WINNERS

Deion Sanders (Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

COLORADO Head coach Deion Sanders and Colorado are notoriously active in the transfer portal and this year is no different. The Buffs will likely add at least 20 transfers before the cycle is completed. So far they’ve added four-star receiver Joseph Williams and four-star defensive back Makari Vickers along with highly regarded quarterback Kaidon Salter from Liberty. Former Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis was one of the first transfers to sign with Colorado. Linebacker Reginald Hughes was a sought-after transfer prospect but Colorado was able to reel him in. The same can be said for defensive back Tawfiq Byard from South Florida and tight end Zach Atkins from Northwest Missouri State.

Conner Weigman (Photo by © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

HOUSTON Willie Fritz’s first season as head coach of the Cougars didn’t go as well as he had hoped but things are looking up at Houston thanks to a transfer class that includes former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman. The four-star transfer is going into a situation where he should be able to get his career back on track if he stays healthy. The four offensive linemen Houston signed in this transfer class should help keep Weigman upright this season. Landing receivers Amare Thomas and Harvey Broussard will also make Houston more potent on the offensive side of the ball.

Leshon Williams (Photo by © Reese Strickland-Imagn Images)

Quinten Joyner (Photo by © Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

TEXAS TECH In the wake of the rough headlines surrounding the departure of five-star receiver Micah Hudson, Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire have signed an excellent class of transfers. The Red Raiders have six four-star transfers in this class, the same number of the rest of the Big 12 combined. The group is led by former Illinois State offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano, a top-50 transfer prospect. Running back Quinten Joyner from USC is also heading to Lubbock. A quartet of four-star defensive signees should help Texas Tech immediately improve on that side of the ball. Defensive backs Tarrion Grant and Brice Pollock along with defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Romello Height figure to play large roles this coming season.

Tayven Jackson (Photo by © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images)

LOSERS

Tacario Davis (Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)