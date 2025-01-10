Big 12 winners and losers from the transfer portal's winter window

With the winter transfer window behind us and just three games left in the College Football Playoff, the large majority of top transfer prospects have already entered the portal and committed to a new team. Winners during the transfer window have emerged but so have losers.
This week we are taking a look at the winter transfer window winners and losers in each Power Four conference. Up next is the Big 12.
WINNERS
Head coach Deion Sanders and Colorado are notoriously active in the transfer portal and this year is no different. The Buffs will likely add at least 20 transfers before the cycle is completed. So far they’ve added four-star receiver Joseph Williams and four-star defensive back Makari Vickers along with highly regarded quarterback Kaidon Salter from Liberty.
Former Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis was one of the first transfers to sign with Colorado. Linebacker Reginald Hughes was a sought-after transfer prospect but Colorado was able to reel him in. The same can be said for defensive back Tawfiq Byard from South Florida and tight end Zach Atkins from Northwest Missouri State.
Willie Fritz’s first season as head coach of the Cougars didn’t go as well as he had hoped but things are looking up at Houston thanks to a transfer class that includes former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman. The four-star transfer is going into a situation where he should be able to get his career back on track if he stays healthy.
The four offensive linemen Houston signed in this transfer class should help keep Weigman upright this season. Landing receivers Amare Thomas and Harvey Broussard will also make Houston more potent on the offensive side of the ball.
The Jayhawks haven’t suffered many losses to the portal this cycle and were able to pick up important pieces heading into next season. Four-star running back Leshon Williams was one of their biggest wins. The former Iowa running back, who showed a lot of potential early in his career, originally committed to Memphis during this transfer cycle but flipped to Kansas just a few days later.
Offensive lineman Tyler Mercer from North Texas along with talented receivers Bryson Canty and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. will join Williams on the offensive side of the ball. The Kansas defense is getting a boost from the arrivals of Trey Lathan from West Virginia, Jahlil Hurley from Alabama, Joseph Sipp Jr. from Bowling Green and D.J. Graham from Utah State.
In the wake of the rough headlines surrounding the departure of five-star receiver Micah Hudson, Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire have signed an excellent class of transfers. The Red Raiders have six four-star transfers in this class, the same number of the rest of the Big 12 combined.
The group is led by former Illinois State offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano, a top-50 transfer prospect. Running back Quinten Joyner from USC is also heading to Lubbock. A quartet of four-star defensive signees should help Texas Tech immediately improve on that side of the ball. Defensive backs Tarrion Grant and Brice Pollock along with defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Romello Height figure to play large roles this coming season.
The Knights lost a few important players to the portal but there is reason for optimism with Scott Frost back as head coach. Getting Nyjalik Kelly to withdraw from the portal was a big win for UCF and it is bringing in Sincere Edwards from Pittsburgh, R.J. Jackson from Tulsa and Horace Lockett from Georgia Tech to replenish the defensive line.
Former Oklahoma linebackers Lewis Carter and Phil Picciotti should provide immediate support. UCF lost five offensive linemen to the portal but signed five others in Carter Miller, Gaard Memmelaar, Jakiah Leftwich, Preston Cushman and Justin Royes. Seven defensive back transfers are headed to UCF highlighted by Jyaire Brown from LSU and Jayden Bellamy from Syracuse.
The two incoming quarterbacks – Tayven Jackson from Indiana and Cam Fancher from FAU – will have new receivers Ric’Darious Farmer, Marcus Burke and DJ Black to throw to at UCF.
LOSERS
Keeping star quarterback Noah Fifita and getting standout defensive back Dalton Johnson to return next season were key wins but overall Arizona has lost more than it gained. Former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch landed key Wildcats such as defensive back Tacario Davis, linebacker Jacob Manu and defensive lineman Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei. Offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. transferred to Tennessee and defensive back Emmanuel Karnley will now suit up for Miami.
These are big losses for Arizona and Wildcat fans are hoping the incoming transfers can help make up for what they lost to the transfer portal.
Moving on from Neal Brown as head coach and bringing Rich Rodriguez didn’t stop the Mountaineers from losing quite a bit of talent to the portal. Four-star transfer prospects CJ Donaldson Jr., Johnny Williams, Josiah Trotter and Tomas Rimac have each left for other teams. Receiver Hudson Clement was a big part of the West Virginia offense last season but he has moved on as well. The losses of Trey Lathan, Ric’Darious Farmer and Kyle Altuner will sting as well.
Ohio State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, UCF, Arizona, Oregon State and Ole Miss have signed former Mountaineers from the transfer portal.