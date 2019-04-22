Big WR target high on UCF
UCF is in search of their next big-time outside receiver.At the top of their list is Kaleb Long, a 6-foot-4 target from Tampa's Chamberlain High School. Offered in January, Long visited recently to...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news