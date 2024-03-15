It was probably always going to come down to in-state programs for Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central star Tony Williams, so he took a drive up the Florida Turnpike on Friday to settle his recruitment.

After getting back to campus for a spring practice, the four-star let Gus Malzahn and his staff know he wanted to commit to UCF.

"I'll be going to UCF," Williams told Rivals. "I wanted to do it man-to-man, to see how they would react. It was important for me."

The Knights have hosted the new commitment many times, but it was on his second trip to Orlando where the junior began to envision himself there for his college years.

"I realized it was a great place to be," Williams said. "I like the coaches, I like how they talk to me. Sometimes it's not even about football, it's about life, they just keep it real with me.

"I built up a great connection with coach AD (Addison Williams) and coach (Trovon) Reed and coach Gus also. And they're building something real good over there, just jumping into the Big 12."