Boone TE Logan Nelson looking to stand out
Following a breakthrough junior season, Orlando (Fla.) Boone offensive tackle Leyton Nelson emerged as one of the top prospects in Florida. He received his first offer from UCF in January and more than 30 schools have since followed suit.
Logan Nelson, Leyton's twin brother, hasn't received the same amount of attention. He has just one offer so far from Marshall.
The difference pretty much comes down to size. Leyton is 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds. Logan is 6-foot-5, but 50 pounds lighter.
"We really don't know what happened," Logan Nelson said. "Leyton started gaining weight in middle school. He really doesn't eat any more than me, but he's 280 and I'm pushing 230."
The twins' stepfather is Boone offensive line coach Bradley Walters, so they've always had a good football background.
"It's very helpful having that family connection," Logan Nelson said. "When you come home, he can help you with stuff you messed up on. It's like having a private tutor. But he's very strict with us. We don't get treated any differently than the rest of the team."
Logan believes his future could be at tight end, but Boone has needed him to play right tackle.
"Halfway through my sophomore year, we had an injury on the offensive line," Nelson said. "I'm the only tall guy that knows how to pass block. I'm maybe 227, not the best build for it, but I'm good at blocking. We had other guys who could play tight end. So I jumped over there and have done pretty well at it."
Leyton and Logan have been taking visits together this summer, stopping by UCF on June 1.
"It was really nice," Nelson said. "I've been to UCF countless times, but I'd never been inside the facility. It was really nice to see what it truly looks like from the inside. I loved it. It's close to home. Everybody loves the Bounce House. The coaches are super nice. I know I'm not the big-time recruit, I don't have the 30-plus offers, but the coaches were still really nice to me. I had a good conversation with (offensive line) coach (Herb) Hand and also (tight ends) coach (Brian) Blackmon."
What stood out?
"My favorite part probably had to be the indoor facility," Nelson said. "That's really nice. Also the new lounge room. It's basically like a living room for the players with a foosball table, a big TV and recliner chairs. Like a comfy area for the players to relax after practice. I also liked the nutrition center. I thought that was cool. That was exciting to me because I'm working to get my weight up to at least 250."
The following day the twins unofficially visited Florida and then they both flew to Pittsburgh for a Thursday-Saturday official visit.
"Pittsburgh was a lot different than Florida," Nelson said. "The weather was a lot different. I'm used to the 100-degree heat and it was pretty cold up there, like 60 degrees. They had really nice facilities. I really enjoyed it."
During the trip, Logan had a long conversation with Pitt tight ends coach Tim Salem. His message mirrored that of most other coaches in that they need to see more of him as a tight end. That will actually happen on Monday.
"I'm going to the UF camp (on June 7) and a bunch of other schools are going to be there, including Coach Salem at Pitt," Nelson said. "Schools have obviously been recruiting Leyton and they'd always bring me on Zoom to say hello. Many have automatically offered a walk-on spot. But I want to show them what I can do. Due to my playing tackle for two years, I feel like it's been an internship for blocking. I can do that pretty well. I want to show that I do have good hands. Coaches haven't seen film of me catching, and also my speed. I'm excited to show off my live talent, not just putting it on film playing tackle."
For now, Logan is undecided whether his college future will be linked with Leyton. If nothing else changes, it's possible they could both attend the same school with Leyton on scholarship and Logan as a walk-on, but Logan is hopeful offers will come for him too.
"We've definitely had that conversation," Logan Nelson said. "I know he has a lot more options and it would be great to go together, but none of us wants to hold each other back."