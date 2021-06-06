Boone TE Logan Nelson looking to stand out

Following a breakthrough junior season, Orlando (Fla.) Boone offensive tackle Leyton Nelson emerged as one of the top prospects in Florida. He received his first offer from UCF in January and more than 30 schools have since followed suit.

Logan Nelson, Leyton's twin brother, hasn't received the same amount of attention. He has just one offer so far from Marshall.

The difference pretty much comes down to size. Leyton is 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds. Logan is 6-foot-5, but 50 pounds lighter.

"We really don't know what happened," Logan Nelson said. "Leyton started gaining weight in middle school. He really doesn't eat any more than me, but he's 280 and I'm pushing 230."

The twins' stepfather is Boone offensive line coach Bradley Walters, so they've always had a good football background.

"It's very helpful having that family connection," Logan Nelson said. "When you come home, he can help you with stuff you messed up on. It's like having a private tutor. But he's very strict with us. We don't get treated any differently than the rest of the team."

Logan believes his future could be at tight end, but Boone has needed him to play right tackle.

"Halfway through my sophomore year, we had an injury on the offensive line," Nelson said. "I'm the only tall guy that knows how to pass block. I'm maybe 227, not the best build for it, but I'm good at blocking. We had other guys who could play tight end. So I jumped over there and have done pretty well at it."

Leyton and Logan have been taking visits together this summer, stopping by UCF on June 1.

"It was really nice," Nelson said. "I've been to UCF countless times, but I'd never been inside the facility. It was really nice to see what it truly looks like from the inside. I loved it. It's close to home. Everybody loves the Bounce House. The coaches are super nice. I know I'm not the big-time recruit, I don't have the 30-plus offers, but the coaches were still really nice to me. I had a good conversation with (offensive line) coach (Herb) Hand and also (tight ends) coach (Brian) Blackmon."