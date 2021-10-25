Boone WR Aidan Mizell grabs first offer from UCF

Monday was a memorable day for Aidan Mizell.

The Class of 2023 wide receiver from Orlando (Fla.) Boone got his first offer from UCF and then later in the day a second came in from Pittsburgh.

"I've been texting with the UCF coaches for a few weeks now," Mizell said. "Coach (Brian) Blackmon asked me to call him. He gave me the exciting news. He kind of built up to it. He was talking about how they were going over my film. They like how I play and what I've been doing at Boone. He said he liked how I'm a big tall receiver with good playmaking ability. He finally said, 'That's why we're going to offer you.'

"I've been dreaming about this forever now. I've been waiting for this so long. I'm so excited, I can't explain it. I've been thinking about this for a long time and it's finally happening. I'm so glad it is."

Mizell has attended two UCF home games this season (Boise State and ECU). He hopes to take a more comprehensive visit in the near future.

"I really love the atmosphere there and how the coaches are," Mizell said. "They're very welcoming."

Later on Monday, Pittsburgh hit him up.

"After practice, Coach (Tim) Salem asked me to call him so I called him as soon as I could," Mizell said. "He gave me the news. I was pumped. I'm just learning about Pitt. I like how Coach Salem is, how welcoming he is. He's a funny dude."

Mizell is enjoying a standout junior season with 29 receptions for 669 yards and 13 touchdowns. Boone is 6-2 season and has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

He comes from an athletic family - his mother, father and aunt competed in track at the University of Florida. Mizell is a track star himself, competing in the state championships as a sophomore.

As far as recruiting, Mizell is just enjoying the process right now. He's unsure of future plans, but knows he'll be back in the Bounce House for another game or two this season.



