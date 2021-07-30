Bradyn Joiner visits UCF: Gus Malzahn is the 'type of head coach you want'

One of the nation's top 2023 offensive linemen visited UCF on Friday.

Bradyn Joiner, a four-star center prospect from Auburn (Ala.), spent the afternoon getting reacquainted with head coach Gus Malzahn, meeting offensive line coach Herb Hand and touring the campus.

"It was great," Joiner said. "I really enjoyed being there. It was a great vibe. As soon as I arrived there, the coaches treated me with great hospitality. The coaching staff really stood out to me. I really liked the vision they have. I feel like UCF is going to be a top program in the coming years."

What stood out the most?

"I would say the environment," Joiner said. "It's a beautiful place to be. It's not like any college campus I've seen so far. I loved the palm trees and the beach vibe around the campus."

Joiner received his UCF offer in mid-February in the hours after Malzahn officially accepted the job.

"Gus and I had a great conversation about recruiting and his plan for the next few years at UCF," Joiner said. "His plan is to be the top football team in the country, which I feel like UCF can accomplish. He's just a great guy outside of football too. He's the type of coach that wants to see you succeed not just in football, but life outside of football. That's the type of head coach you want.

"I also had a great meeting with Coach Hand as well. He made a really big impact on me. UCF is definitely high on my list."

Other visits this summer included Georgia Tech, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama and Clemson.





