UCF's reputation has been built on offensive firepower, but cornerback Brandon Moore is hoping the new Randy Shannon-led defense can start to bring more credibility to that side of the ball.

"A lot of people hear UCF and all they think is they can score," Moore said. "A lot of people don't think we can stop people because we had a lot of games where it was high scoring and teams scored a lot of points on us. Coach Shannon is making an emphasis on shutting teams out and holding teams under 20 points."

Moore says the entire defense has taken to Shannon, who has a wealth of experience including a long stint at Miami and most recently as the defensive coordinator at Florida.

"We all like Coach Randy Shannon," Moore said. "We definitely know he's aggressive. He wants to get to the quarterbacks. He wants to play press man... He's not one of those coaches that say, 'Do this.' Everybody on the staff always has a why. They tell you what to do, but they also tell you why they're doing it. It's always good to know why you're doing something."

Did the first practice feel any different?

"To be honest, I don't think it felt different because it's still the same team," Moore said. "We've just got some new coaches. We picked up on the same thing as last year. Just some different plays."

He also wants to keep looking ahead and not dwell on the success of last season.

"We definitely want to move past it," Moore said. "We're all tired of hearing about it. A lot of people think we want people to keep talking about this last season, but we're ready to move on. This team believes we can do it again. It felt so good to go 13-0 and a lot of people keep talking about it, but nobody around this building cares about it anymore."

Leadership wise, he sees guys like Pat Jasinski, Tre Neal and Kyle Gibson filling those shoes.

As far as the strength and conditioning program, any notable differences going from Zach Duval to Kurt Schmidt?

"That we're going to run a lot," Moore said. "We ran a lot every day. It was way different. We trust the process. I feel a lot of people cut weight we didn't need and got faster... a lot of running to get ready for Coach Heup's offense."



