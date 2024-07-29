UCF head coach Gus Malzahn had a message for his team at the onset of preseason camp: "Buckle up."

Malzahn, who typically has a pleasant and positive demeanor during press conferences, took on a different tone following Monday's practice. His delivery was a bit more blunt and direct, the substance more candid.

"I told our guys to buckle up," Malzahn said. "This fall camp is going to be a grind. It's going to be very similar to the very first year we were here. We're going to be very demanding on our players. We were today. We just need to keep improving. And once we get in pads, we're going to be physical and we're going to be getting after it and get that hard-nosed edge back to us."

The past couple years, Malzahn has referenced load management and resting veterans to keep them fresh for the season. That doesn't appear to be the plan for this camp.

"Some of those guys, I don't care if they're this and that and the media picks them to this team or that team," Malzahn said. "No, no. It's about getting better. And our coaches, that's our responsibility. So even though we've got experience, those guys need to get better. And now that we've got more competition, I think that helps everybody."

Malzahn was clearly perturbed by last year's overall losing record, bringing it up a couple different times during his remarks. The Knights were the only Big 12 newcomer to reach the postseason, but losing the Gasparilla Bowl to Georgia Tech dropped their final record to 6-7. It was Malzahn's first-ever losing season as a head coach.

"Like I said before, we won six games (and lost seven)," Malzahn said. "That's not good enough. We're going to make sure that we do everything we can as coaches to give these guys the best chance of being successful."

UCF leaned heavily into the transfer portal this offseason. Quarterback KJ Jefferson (Arkansas), a three-year starter in the SEC, was the big prize offensively. And given his experience compared to the rest of the QB room, Jacurri Brown (Miami) could have a leg up for the backup job. Running back Peny Boone (Toledo) and wide receivers Ja'Varrius Johnson (Auburn) and Jacoby Jones (Ohio) provide experienced depth.

Defensively, UCF was in search of playmakers particularly in the back seven. Linebackers Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt) and Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati) and safety Ladarius Tennison (Ole Miss) are among those expected to be primary contributors.

"We've got a lot of new guys coming in," Malzahn said. "They came from different standards, different programs, different expectations. We're going to put the ball down. We're going to flat get after it in our scrimmages. We're going to see who's who and who's ready and who's not."

After acquiescing some offensive responsibility a year ago, Malzahn officially reclaimed it this past offseason. Make no bones about it, he is the offensive coordinator and play caller.

"I think for me, it's just getting back to me," Malzahn said. "I told our team last night, just getting back to my roots of who I am as a coach. The team taking on my personality, not a coordinator's personality or somebody else's personality. And that's really the big thing.

"I told you before, I did self-evaluation. Any time you lay an egg like we did last year, it starts with the darn head coach. And just self-evaluation, get back to doing what I know to do, how I know to do it, and really approach each practice and each game with a chip on my shoulder."



