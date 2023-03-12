Chase Malamala was born to play the offensive line.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle from the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens is the son of Siupeli Malamala, an offensive lineman who spent eight seasons with the New York Jets from 1992-99.

"When I was a kid I wanted to be a quarterback, but that didn't work out so well," Malamala said. "In middle school I started playing offensive line and really loved it. I'm a pretty big guy so it fit."

Malamala has a few early offers, including Auburn, FAU, Temple and Toledo.

"Coaches always talk about my size and frame a lot," Malamala said. "A lot of them like that I'm a pretty smart player. Obviously my dad played in the NFL and they like seeing that. My feet are pretty good too."

He's on the radar of UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand and spent a recent weekend in Orlando for an unofficial visit.