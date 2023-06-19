Chase Malamala returned to UCF this past weekend for his official visit.

The offensive lineman from The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach has emerged as one of Herb Hand's top targets in the Class of 2024.

"It was an awesome weekend, for sure," Malamala said. "I knew all the coaches of course, but got to really talk to them in depth. I got to meet some of the players. Just a really awesome experience all around."

One different aspect about this visit weekend is one of the Universal Orlando resorts served as the recruit hotel.

"We stayed at Sapphire Falls, which is one of the newer hotels," Malamala said. "It was an awesome venue for sure. It was right near CityWalk. We got to hang out with the coaches. It was an awesome time."

Favorite part about the weekend?

"Honestly, it was connecting with the current players here," Malamala said. "Seeing how that dynamic works. They're really a brotherhood here. It's really awesome. Sitting down wit Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach (Herb) Hand, it was really awesome."

UCF's leader on the offensive line, fifth-year senior Lokahi Pauole, served as Malamala's player host.

"He was awesome to be with," Malamala said. "We hung out and chilled around. Some of the other linemen, we went over to their house and just hung out. I got to meet them, really great people... I would definitely love to be a player like (Pauole). He's a great player and he's also a leader. A lot of people look up to him."