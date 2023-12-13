UCF has added a defensive transfer from a rival Big 12 school.

Cincinnati safety Bryon Threats announced his commitment on Wednesday following an official visit.

A native of Columbus, Oh., Threats was an immediate contributor since his arrival at UC in 2021. As a freshman, he appeared in 12 games during Cincinnati's College Football Playoff Run. He was primarily a special teams player that year, though did see some time on defense as a reserve. He finished the season with eight tackles and one pass breakup.

Threat became a starter in 2022. Playing in all 13 games, he recorded 58 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and two interceptions, which earned him a 67.1 season grade from PFF.

Continuing his starter status in 2023, Threats finishd with 57 tackles, 3.0 TFL and two interceptions. PFF graded him at 54.5 on the year. Against UCF, Threats was ejected early in the game for bumping a referee.

Threats has one year of eligibility remaining.

UCF is actively recruiting a couple other Cincinnati players in the transfer portal: running back Myles Montgomery and linebacker Deshawn Pace. The Knights host Cincinnati next season.

Threats is UCF's second transfer commitment, following Tuesday's pledge of Samford offensive lineman Jabari Brooks.

Brooks, who is from Sandersville, Ga., started 31 games playing interior line positions during his four seasons in Birmingham. In 2023, Brooks played his first seven games at left guard and then transitioned to center for the final four games, earning a season PFF grade of 71.2.

In 2022, Brooks earned All-Southern Conference honors as Samford's full-time center with a PFF grade of 66.8.

Brooks will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.



