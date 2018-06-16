Marcus Finger always had a feeling he would be a Knight.

The Fort Myers offensive lineman has attended camps this month at Miami, FIU, Florida, Clemson and Charlotte but he couldn't stop thinking about an early May visit he made to UCF.

"I was kind of blown away when we first went up there," Finger said. "Just how casual it was with all the coaches. We all sat down for lunch and they were all there with their families. We really liked that. We got the full tour of the whole campus. I got to see the engineering building, which I was really excited to see in depth. It really blew me away. Really looked amazing. We've been talking about it. I really like where the football program is going especially after the season they had last year."

Not wanting to risk losing a spot, Finger decided to end his recruitment on Saturday afternoon while on the drive home from the Carolinas.

"We're on our way back from a couple camps," Finger explained. "My original plan was to commit after the camp season, but we're just going to shut things down. I didn't want to let it slip by. I exchanged some messages with Coach (Glen) Elarbee who said they got another offensive line commit today from Allan Adams. I went to Twitter and checked it out and realized we were both just together at the Clemson camp. I really didn't know at all that he was being heavily recruited by UCF too. I think they only have one offensive line spot remaining now and they'd like it to be me. I'm their guy. I felt it was time.

"I called Coach Elarbee and told him my plans, that I want to commit. He was excited. He told me to give Coach (Josh) Heupel a call so I talked to him. Everybody was real excited. I told them I'd be back to visit on the 21st (next Thursday). They said I'm their guy and they can't wait to get me up there. I really felt this is the right place."

Finger also strongly considered USF as the Bulls offered around the same time.

"They were a pretty big factor at first, but it basically came down to the coaching staff (at UCF) and how open they were," Finger said. "After that visit I knew in my mind they were going to be the one."

Finger's biggest attraction to UCF may be its aerospace engineering program. That's also the educational path of senior kicker Matthew Wright.

"I really like mechanical engineering, but what really excited me about UCF is their partnership with NASA," Finger said. "That's the dream job right there. I'm really interested in aeronautical and space engineering."

Playing college football was a lifelong aspiration for Finger, who spent his formative years in Waupaca, Wisc., before his family moved back to Florida when he entered high school.

"Ever since I started playing, I'd watch games and just think how awesome it is to be on that stage," he said.

Finger, who feels he could play either guard or tackle at the next level, can't wait to attend some UCF games this fall.

"I've never been to a UCF game," he said. "We've been talking about which ones we may try to get to. I know it's on the road, but I'd really like to go to the UCF-USF game too."

Finger is UCF's sixth commit in the Class of 2019 joining quarterback Charlie Dean, wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe, linebacker Tatum Bethune, wide receiver Amari Johnson and offensive lineman Allan Adams.





