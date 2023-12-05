One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal is visiting UCF.

Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall, the three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, will be in Orlando this weekend in addition to a visit to NC State. The back-to-back trips were first reported by Pete Nakos of On3.

McCall is the most-accomplished player in Coastal history with 10,005 career passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His career completion percentage is 70 percent.

During his four years as starter (2020-23), Coastal became one of the darlings of the Group of Five. McCall, who is 32-8 as a starter, began to generate national attention during the COVID year of 2020. A quickly-arranged game between No. 14 Coastal and No. 8 BYU, a 22-17 victory by the Chanticleers, drew 1.2 million viewers on ESPNU. Coastal finished the year as co-champions of the Sun Belt.

In three seasons (2020-22) playing for head coach Jamey Chadwell and his spread-option offense, McCall was incredibly productive, passing for an average of 2,687 yards while racking up three consecutive Sun Belt Player of the Year awards.

He was also one of PFF's highest-graded quarterbacks nationally, posting season grades of 92.4 (2020), 91.0 (2021) and 86.8 (2022).

Chadwell departed for Liberty last offseason and McCall remained in Conway under new head coach Tim Beck, who transitioned the Chanticleers to more of a pro-style and Air Raid offense. McCall passed for 1,919 yards in seven games, seeing his season cut short following a brutal hit during Coastal's Oct. 21 game at Arkansas State. As McCall was sliding, a defender made a helmet-to-helmet hit which knocked him unconscious. He missed Coastal's final five games.

UCF is aiming for an experienced quarterback in the portal to replace John Rhys Plumlee. The Knights had also been linked to Texas Tech quarterback transfer Tyler Shough, who committed to Louisville on Tuesday.

McCall is originally from the Charlotte area, graduating from Porter Ridge High School in 2019. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.



