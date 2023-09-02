A boom was heard Saturday afternoon originating from Florida's Space Coast.

Jaquez Joiner, an offensive lineman from Cocoa, became the third Class of 2025 player to commit to UCF.

"The biggest reason is family," Joiner said. "UCF stands on family. The whole organization is like one big family. That's the thing I really want in a school. Every time I step foot at UCF they show love instantly. It's a bunch of love, no negative energy. Everybody is one big happy family."

In some ways, the commitment has been more than a year in the making. Joiner has attended many UCF games over the years, even before he was on the recruiting radar. He received his offer last January and made several unofficial visits over the last nine months, including the spring game, summer camp and Knight Splash.

Though it's still early, Joiner didn't feel like he needed to see who else might come along. Marshall, Indiana and South Florida were among his other early offers.

"UCF has always been my No. 1 school," Joiner said. "I was already locked in with UCF. Why wait?"

Joiner was among several Cocoa recruits that attended Thursday's season opener against Kent State. He was planning to tell the staff afterward what he was ready to do.

"The entire game I just kept on thinking, that's going to be me in a couple years playing in front of thousands of people," Joiner said.

Afterward, Joiner was able to meet again with his future position coach, Herb Hand.

"I told him UCF is where I wanted to be and nowhere else," Joiner said. "I'm ready to lock it in. I really love Coach Hand. He's a great coach. He doesn't stop coaching you. We've been talking a lot, especially the time I visited for spring practice and then for the camp I went to."

Joiner is currently 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, though he still has plenty of time left to grow. He said he's loved football his whole life and has basically been playing since he was three years old. He began his high school career as a two-way lineman and won a state championship last year at Cocoa.

"Coach Hand says he really loves my feet," Joiner said. "He feels I have great feet and great hand coordination. I have really strong hands. He loves how I get my hands on people before they can get to me."

The plan was made to make the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

"I was at work and I talked to Coach Gus Malzahn and Coach Hand on the phone," Joiner said. "They just wanted to make sure I was 100 percent locked in and I was. It was a big huge welcome from those guys. Just a normal conversation really. It was how you talk as a family. "

Joiner actually kept the decision to himself until he was ready to go public.

"Everybody at home was shocked," he said. "They didn't know at all. I really made this on my own and wanted to surprise everybody."

His head coach at Cocoa is former UCF quarterback Ryan Schneider. How did he react?

"He just smiled," Joiner said. "He just looked at me, gave me a big smile and a thumbs up."

UCF is making major waves recruiting Brevard County with three players committed in the 2024 class and now Joiner for 2025.

"Jaylen Heyward, DJ McCormick and I all played together in Little League," Joiner said. "We're all from around the same area. Basically grown up together."

The wave could get even bigger. UCF is heavily recruiting two of Joiner's teammates, defensive end Javion Hilson and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs.

"I've been trying to convince those guys ever since they got the UCF offer," Joiner said.

Joiner plans to attend most if not all of UCF's remaining home games. Like the fanbase, he's super excited to watch this inaugural Big 12 season.

"UCF has a real shot at the Natty in the Big 12," Joiner said. "I know they're going to get there too."



