Get ready for the new era of UCF Basketball.

In addition to a lot of new faces, there's a new philosophy too. Collin Smith, one of the older vets, loves what he's seeing.

"We have a fun team," Smith said. "You're gonna see a lot more personalities. A lot more dunks. A lot more fast breaks. With Tacko out there (in previous seasons), we weren't really moving like that. It's going to be really interesting here."

If Spain is any indication, Smith will be more of a focal point offensively. He was usually at the top of the scoring chart with a high of 22 points in one of the games. He said one new thing to expect from him is more of a mid-range game.

Much like their counterparts in football, it sounds like UCF Basketball is trying to go #UCFast.

"We're trying to score and we're trying to score fast," Smith said. "We're still playing defense and that's our mindset always, but we want to get up and down the court faster this year."

Does that suit his style of play?

"Sounds fun," he said. "I've been waiting on this."



