UCF's No. 1 starter has been set.

Earlier this week, head coach Greg Lovelady said Colton Gordon, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound lefty, would get the ball on Opening Knight against Siena. Gordon, who is originally from Bradenton, spent his freshman season at Florida and then spent a year at Hillsborough Community College.

"He has some of the best stuff on our team," Lovelady said. "The angle is hard with the height, being a low arm angle lefty. He's really difficult on guys. He was also the most consistent guy. He has the best stuff and was the most consistent in practice. He deserved it. He earned it. Sometimes you maybe go with the guy that has the most experience and has done it at this level. You might lean towards that, but not really having that guy except for Joe (Sheridan) who is coming back (from injury), we just felt like (Gordon) was the best guy."

Gordon started 13 games at HCC last season, finishing with a 7-4 record, 2.44 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

"It's a great opportunity," Gordon said. "Obviously a lot of work has been put in this fall and spring. Weight room, stuff on the field throwing wise. We've put in the work. I feel confident and I'm looking forward to the opportunity. "

The biggest thing Gordon says he needs to focus on is attacking the zone.

"I throw a fastball, changeup and slider," he said. "Being able to throw any pitch in any count and just being confident with everything knowing I've got a great defense behind me."





