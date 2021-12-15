Commitment Breakdown: Three-star RB Xavier Townsend to UCF

UCF started the morning out right landing three-star Berkeley Prep all-purpose back Xavier Townsend. The Tampa area talent is a perfect fit for Gus Malzahn’s offense.

WHAT THE KNIGHTS ARE GETTING

Townsend is a speed burner that can score from anywhere on the field. Even against all the fast skill defenders lined up against on the Florida gridirons, Townsend doesn’t lose races to the end zone. His versatility out of the backfield creates options for playing calling with a change of pace back that can mix up opposing defenses.

WHAT MAKES XAVIER TOWNSEND DIFFERENT

Townsend’s speed stands out, but his field vision and cutting are the big difference makers. Many speed backs will dance around the hole or immediately look to bounce the play outside. With Townsend, he follows his blocks and looks for cut back lanes trusting his linemen.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR UCF

The former Iowa State commit had racked up 30 offers destined to Ames since July 25. On Dec. 12, Townsend decommitted from the Cyclones for UCF. The move down I-4 was not a big surprise, the Knights hosted Townsend on an official on June 25 with an unofficial taken to the Bounce House on Nov. 20.