One of the more interesting recruiting battles in the Southeast ended on Wednesday with UCF keeping Andrew Harris home for college. The Altamonte Springs area prospect was also considering Maryland with twin linebacker brother Michael signing with the Terrapins. The win for the Knights brings another All-American talent to the 2023 roster.

WHAT UCF IS GETTING

For his Lake Brantley squad, Harris collided against 4M offenses as an inside linebacker. Andrew works through the box with ease slipping linemen reading his keys in a hurry meeting the tailback in the hole. Also an Under Armour Next All-America selection, Andrew’s play at the Polynesian Bowl earned him defensive MVP honors.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR THE KNIGHTS

A big part of UCF’s recruiting plan under head coach Gus Malzahn is keeping the local talent home for college. Landing the four-star from Altamonte Springs, just north of Orlando, goes that next step in building that proverbial fence around central Florida for the Knights; this sends a signal to other recruits.

Harris is a Power Five talent, and a great fit for UCF as they head to the Big 12. There is a toughness Harris brings to the field that has been spotlighted throughout his high school career and in postseason All-American events; UCF got a thumper.

IN HIS WORDS

“I like Gus Malzahn a lot. I like their new defensive coordinator (Addison Williams) and I like their linebackers coach (Ernie Sims) that they just got; love them. Their atmosphere is great.” – Andrew Harris