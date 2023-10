More than 50 prospects are expected to attend UCF's Big 12 clash with West Virginia.

The group includes 13 UCF commitments spread throughout the 2024 and 2025 classes. Could there be additional future Knights in attendance?

One intriguing possibility is 2024 target Joseph "JoJo" Stone Jr., a recent decommitment from LSU. The four-star wide receiver from Georgia's Langston Hughes High School took an official visit to UCF earlier in the summer. He's tight with UCF's current recruiting class, particularly teammate Jakob Gude.

A bevy of talented 2025 prospects are also expected, many of whom already have UCF offers.