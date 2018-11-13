UCF welcomed a pair of official visitors this past weekend, including Cooper Dawson, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound defensive lineman from Hanahan, S.C.

Dawson had previously visited unofficially during the summer, but this time he got to experience a full game weekend, taking in UCF's victory against the Naval Academy.

Dawson recapped the action-packed weekend.

"We were supposed to arrive Thursday night, but a bunch of stuff went wrong with the plane so we didn't arrive until Friday morning," Dawson said. "The first thing we did is go to practice on Friday. We had lunch after that at Burger U, then we went to Spirit Splash. That was pretty cool being able to see it in person. Then we had a campus tour, rode around on golf carts. I had visited earlier this summer so I already had a sneak peek and was familiar with some of the stuff. We had an academic meeting, talking about grades and stuff. We had a photo shoot which was pretty awesome. I go to put on the space uniforms from last week. That was pretty cool. I had a position meeting with Coach (Shane) Burnham and then met with the strength coaches and the training staff.

"After that, we had a little rest time in the hotel and then we went out to dinner at Bonefish. We saw the fireworks show on campus that night. It was a full day."

Dawson expanded more on his meeting with Burnham, who would be his position coach.

"We had a one-on-one meeting and he showed me some game film," Dawson said. "He pretended like I was the guy in the film, then he'd bring in clips from my highlight tape showing how I did and related that to what I'd be doing. He told me there's an opportunity for me to play early. They don't have many d-tackles. He said he wants to bring in some JUCO d-linemen too that are more prepared for next year. That would be good news for me. UCF is doing phenomenal as a football program. I want to go somewhere where they need me as much as I want them."

His player host was true freshman defensive end Landon Woodson. Both Woodson and Dawson are dealing with summer knee (ACL) injuries and currently in recovery mode.

Saturday's activities revolved around the homecoming game with Navy at 12 noon.

"We woke up and had breakfast at the hotel," Dawson said. "Some of the coaches were there. The players had already gone off doing their stuff. We arrived to the stadium and watched the Knight Walk. I got to watch warmups. The game was cool. For halftime, we went inside and had meals. Official visitors had our own little area with steak, shrimp, chicken salad sandwiches. A lot of good stuff.

"The game was awesome. I've been to a couple games at other places and one thing I really noticed at UCF is the band is pretty cool. Everybody has got their game chants and stuff, but rarely do you have bands like FSU that will get you fired up. They had some pretty cool music and the crowd gets involved. I like how on third down on defense 'Hells Bells' comes on. I'm a rock guy. I like that. I thought the defense held up pretty well against Navy. Coach Burnham told me before the game they thought they were going to do well, but you're always kind of nervous with the option."