Darrell Wyatt is loving the talent he has to work with at wide receiver.

Tre'Quan Smith may be off the NFL, but UCF returns a multi-faceted group that includes players like Dredrick Snelson, Gabe Davis, Cam Stewart, Tristan Payton and Marlon Williams. And that's not including Ole Miss transfer Tre Nixon, who is likely to receive immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Nearing the conclusion of spring practice, UCFSports.com caught up with the new wide receivers coach to talk about his group.

Looking back on everything, how did spring practice go for your wide receivers?

"I'm very pleased with the growth within the new scheme. With the entire group, we've got a good array of weapons. We've got some different skill sets. We've got some length outside. We've also got some speed with some slot guys who have the ability to separate and create plays in space. Overall, it's a good competitive group."

Last year, Tre'Quan Smith was the No. 1 receiver. Has anybody emerged as the guy who could fill that role?

"I think it's still a work in progress. We do have a number of guys returning who have made plays in their career. Obviously Gabe Davis I think had 13 starts last year. Snelson obviously made a lot of plays and put up some big numbers, especially down the stretch. Cam Stewart has certainly had his moments here in this program. T.P., Payton, has also made plays. We've got a good group of guys in terms of experience and that's the thing I've enjoyed the most about spring ball is that it's been very competitive."

Dredrick Snelson was the No. 2 receiver last year and seems like a guy ready to emerge in more of primary role. What kind of spring did he have? Is he doing the things you would like to see from a guy who is now going to be an upperclassman?

"No doubt about it, he's very talented. He certainly has his moments, but like everyone else in the group, every day is a work in progress. We're taking the next step every day. He obviously wants to finish with a great spring game and then obviously a great summer and that rolls into fall camp. At this point right now, we have what we consider a really good group of guys. To establish a No. 1 guy, that's a work in progress. I think that will be established throughout the remainder of spring, summer and obviously through fall camp."