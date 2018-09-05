UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. couldn't have asked for a more memorable college debut. After redshirting his true freshman season in 2017, the Virginia native entered the year as McKenzie Milton's backup and with the game in hand last week at UConn, Mack's number was called early in the fourth quarter.

After a couple handoffs and two completed passes, Mack opted to keep the ball instead of handing off to Bentavious Thompson. He took off running, sprung by a block by tight end Jake Hescock, and never looked back. He ran in 70 yards for a touchdown, which was the second-longest for a quarterback in UCF history trailing only Daunte Culpepper's 75-yard run against Kent State in 1997. Making it even more special, Mack's run was directly towards the UCF section where his parents were seated in the first row. Earlier this week, UCFSports.com caught up with Mack to talk about that experience.

Darriel Mack Jr., who is from Norfolk, Va., appeared in his first game as a UCF Knight last week. UCFSports.com

What was the build-up like for that game? You redshirted last year and now you're coming in as the backup with a good chance you'd get to play and see your first college action. "Yeah, definitely. I'm just just trying to stay ready. I've been working since since my freshman year. Just put in all that hard work and see it finally pay off was a blessing." UCF gets out to a big lead so I'm sure you probably figured you'd see time in that fourth quarter. What was it like when you walk out there for the first time? "I definitely was ready. The whole game, it's the backup's job to stay ready. That's what I was focusing in on and making sure I got my assignments right and doing what I needed to do as a quarterback to help us." Could you have asked for a better opening series in your college career? "I don't think so. Just following my reads and keys, it happened the way it did. I'm just blessed." Can you explain that touchdown run, what happened there? Did you kind of see the Red Sea part a little bit and you were gone? Or did it happen so fast? "To be honest, like I told everybody else who asked me, I felt like it was too good to be true. I felt like I was going to be tackled at one point. I kind of took that look and I was like, oh man, it's over with. I just tried to run as fast as I could."

Mack's touchdown went directly toward his parents, who were seated in the first row in the corner. UCFSports.com