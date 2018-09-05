Darriel Mack Jr.'s first UCF game was a special one
UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. couldn't have asked for a more memorable college debut.
After redshirting his true freshman season in 2017, the Virginia native entered the year as McKenzie Milton's backup and with the game in hand last week at UConn, Mack's number was called early in the fourth quarter.
After a couple handoffs and two completed passes, Mack opted to keep the ball instead of handing off to Bentavious Thompson. He took off running, sprung by a block by tight end Jake Hescock, and never looked back. He ran in 70 yards for a touchdown, which was the second-longest for a quarterback in UCF history trailing only Daunte Culpepper's 75-yard run against Kent State in 1997.
Making it even more special, Mack's run was directly towards the UCF section where his parents were seated in the first row.
Earlier this week, UCFSports.com caught up with Mack to talk about that experience.
What was the build-up like for that game? You redshirted last year and now you're coming in as the backup with a good chance you'd get to play and see your first college action.
"Yeah, definitely. I'm just just trying to stay ready. I've been working since since my freshman year. Just put in all that hard work and see it finally pay off was a blessing."
UCF gets out to a big lead so I'm sure you probably figured you'd see time in that fourth quarter. What was it like when you walk out there for the first time?
"I definitely was ready. The whole game, it's the backup's job to stay ready. That's what I was focusing in on and making sure I got my assignments right and doing what I needed to do as a quarterback to help us."
Could you have asked for a better opening series in your college career?
"I don't think so. Just following my reads and keys, it happened the way it did. I'm just blessed."
Can you explain that touchdown run, what happened there? Did you kind of see the Red Sea part a little bit and you were gone? Or did it happen so fast?
"To be honest, like I told everybody else who asked me, I felt like it was too good to be true. I felt like I was going to be tackled at one point. I kind of took that look and I was like, oh man, it's over with. I just tried to run as fast as I could."
Could you get to the end zone fast enough or did you think you were about to get pulled down?
"It was crazy. I tell people this all the time, the only people I saw in the crowd were my parents. I just kind of ran to them."
When you're running, I know your parents were in the first row, when did you notice them?
"Once I got to the 30, I kind of locked eyes and I could just see their excitement. I couldn't get to them fast enough."
How cool was that for them? To have your first touchdown to be the corner they were in, that had to be special.
"Once in a lifetime chance. My parents are my biggest supporters and they always are proud of me no matter what I do. To be able to make that play right in front of them, it was very big for me."
What's this last year been like for you? McKenzie is the starter, probably the best quarterback in college football. You've got to wait your time, but you've got an important role because you never know what can happen during a game. What's been your mindset?
"Like I said, my whole life I've always trained myself to be always ready, no matter what position what I'm put into. The situation comes, I'm always ready. I know KZ, like you say, he's the best in the country. He can teach me and I'll be ready for that moment."
What have you learned from KZ, watching him operate?
"A lot. He's definitely helped me. Mostly he's helped me be a leader. Like I said, just be ready for the moment. He's helped me with mechanical stuff. As a leader, he's really helped me out."
What's the focus like this week? It's an opponent from a lower division, but upsets can happen.
"We're not taking any plays off, no days off. We're trying to stay focused in and focus on the things we have at hand which is South Carolina State."