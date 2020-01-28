On the heels of a tough loss at Wichita State, UCF (11-8, 2-5 AAC) returns to action on Wednesday when they host Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers (14-5, 3-3 AAC).

Head coach Johnny Dawkins and Ceasar DeJesus were made available for interviews on Tuesday with the big news at the forefront being the recent loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others who perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

"I was shocked," Dawkins said. "He had a lot of his life left ahead of him. Of course he left an amazing legacy. He's going to be missed."

Dawkins worked with Kobe during his time with the USA Olympics team.

"I was Director of Player Development, so I had a chance to really work with him," Dawkins said. "Took him to the gym to get up shots. Got to know him through that experience for two years... His commitment to excellence is the best way I can put it. I remember working him out one day and we spent three and a half ours in the gym. The man took over 1,000 shots. I had people assisting me, all I had to do was pass the basketball. 45 minutes left in the workout and I couldn't pass anymore basketballs and he was still wanting to shoot. That says a lot about him. At that time, he was thought as the best player in the world. For him to still be that hungry, still working that hard in the offseason, it says a lot about him. He worked like he was still trying to make it. Like he hadn't arrived yet. Like he hadn't won an all-star game or a championship. He worked like that every day even though he had accomplished all those things."

DeJesus grew up emulating Kobe.

"He was a huge part of my childhood," DeJesus said. "It was devastating to see a guy like that pass way, including his daughter too which is even more sad. Only 13. Real sad."

As for Wednesday's game, Memphis comes into Orlando on a two-game losing streak after dropping contests against Tulsa and SMU. The Tigers are led by Precious Achiuwa, who holds the team-lead in both scoring (15.1 pgg) and rebounding (10.1 rpg). D.J. Jeffries adds 11.4 points per game.

"Very talented team," Dawkins said. "They're as talented as anybody in the country. It's a team we know is going to play very hard. Defensively, they really get after it. Penny does a great job with them there. Offensively as well. They run really good sets and go to their main players who are looking to score the basketball."

Memphis has dominated UCF for much of the series (23-6), dating back to the Conference USA era, but the Knights have won five of the last seven games.

***

Over the weekend at Wichita State, foul trouble and a short bench translated to extended minutes for Tony Johnson Jr. and the freshman guard took advantage of his opportunity. Johnson scored 16 points and four three pointers, one of which was a 75-foot heave at the final buzzer of the first half.

"He showed what he's made of," Dawkins said. "That young man showed a lot of poise in a tough environment. That place had 10,000 people and everybody was against us in there. He really stepped up, which says a lot about who he is. In those moments you learn about your players and I learned that he plays with great poise and toughness."

The nearly full-court three happened right in front of Dawkins.

"I said, 'Tony, good shot!,' when it was halfway to the basket. I didn't know it was going to go in. He did have a good trajectory on it and it was on line... It gave us a lift going into halftime and put us within striking distance and gave us an opportunity to compete in the second half."

Johnson was a big late addition to UCF's recruiting class last year, choosing the Knights over Minnesota, Northwestern, Wichita State and TCU among others. Dawkins said he's steadily improved throughout the course of his rookie season.

"I love his attitude," Dawkins said. "He's been terrific in practice and he's been getting better in practice. That's why we felt comfortable putting him in that situation. He really stepped up. The things he needs to continue to get better at is to continue to learn how to run the team, understanding time and score situations. Those are young player things that you have to overcome. I think he's tracking just fine. I think he's going to be terrific in our program. Like I said, I love his spirit."

***

Dawkins indicated Dre Fuller Jr. and Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia could return on Wednesday. Fuller, a starter, has missed the past four games while recovering from a groin injury. Doumbia is a reserve front court player who didn't make the trip to Wichita State as he was recovering from an illness.

"I think both guys have an opportunity to be able to contribute tomorrow. It just depends how they feel after today's workout and when they see the trainer, but both guys are in position to help us."





