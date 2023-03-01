UCF is making Elias Williams a priority in their 2024 recruiting class.

The fast-rising defensive end from Hudson High School in Pasco County has been accumulating offers in recent weeks and now has more than a dozen, including Miami, Florida State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon State and Missouri.

UCF defensive ends coach Kenny Ingram personally offered him in January.

"UCF had been recruiting me and Coach Ingram told me he wanted to come see me personally," Williams. "He offered me when he came to my high school, which was the day before Friday Knight Lights. He said he doesn't do that for many guys, but he wanted to personally offer me. I really loved that. Anybody can call over the phone or send a text, but Coach Ingram wanted to come see me even though I was visiting the next day. That really impressed me."

Williams, who also plays basketball, displays tremendous athleticism on the football field.

"Coaches always tell me they love my high motor, my height and my wingspan," Williams said. "That's what Coach Ingram said too. He said I'm a great player and a great young man. I'm 6-4, 240 and I can chase running backs down. If a running back is off for a 40 or 50-yard gain I can still chase the kid down. I run a 4.6 or 4.7, so I'm pretty fast for my size."

His visit for Friday Knights Lights was his first time on campus.

"It was a lot of fun," Williams said. "I was able to spend time with Coach Ingram and meet the coaches. We took a lot of pictures. I got to see the Bounce House. There were a lot of recruits there and I made some new friends from Madison County. It was a great experience for me and my family."

Williams learned a lot about UCF that day.

"What impressed me the most about UCF is their defense," Williams said. "They have a great coaching staff. Their head coach, Gus Malzahn, he's a great coach. He's the only coach to beat Nick Saban three times which is crazy. UCF had one of the best red zone defenses in the country this past season. They have a bunch of dogs that work hard. I love how they're building everything and just love the program in general. They're not only recruiting football players, but young men. They want to help you on and off the field."