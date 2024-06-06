Nicolas Clayton had a great time during Bounce House Weekend.

A longtime UCF target, the Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz defensive end actually received his first Power Four offer from the Knights back in January. He's been a frequent visitor the past few months, including attending the spring game.

"It went great," Clayton said of his official visit. "I had a really good time. We had a good time at Universal. It was cool that we were the first recruits to do something like that. It was really special."

The trip to Universal was definitely a highlight.

"It was great being able to go there with my family and having a good time," Clayton said. "My brothers were pretty scared of the roller coasters, so seeing them scream was fun."

The family enjoyed the Harry Potter-themed coaster: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

His player host was TJ Bullard.

"His cousin is Myles Graham, who is from our high school (Buchholz) before he went to Florida," Clayton said. "I already knew TJ and his family. He showed me around Orlando and the dorms, seeing how they live."