UCF defensive line coach Shane Burnham recaps last week's Temple game and also looks ahead to Navy and their triple-option offense which will pose a unique challenge for his players.

Last week against Temple was not a good defensive first half. Second half, allowed only six points and got some pressure. What changed?

"There was a combination of things in the first half, whether it was the guys up front with breakdowns, second-level linebackers. I thought we hurt ourselves with a lot of things that were self inflicted. I think the quarterback made some really good throws. He played probably better than I thought he was capable of playing coming into the game. He did some nice things.

"Second half, schematically, it was kind of like the Memphis game. Guys were really calm on the sidelines. Almost calmer than you want them to be. They were collected. In the locker room, we made a few adjustments. Just little things. Talked about rush lanes up front. We had some twist games going on. There was one twist and he kind of split the twist and scrambled during the first half. The two late ones in the second half we were moving our two inside cats, what we call a top stunt and they were exchanging gaps and didn't come back on the high hat read. We talked about rush lane discipline and some of the things they were doing. They were bringing some new staff. We were getting motion to the boundary, getting switched on two verts to the boundary and we hadn't seen that. We had to talk it out. They were getting in empty and getting the ball out quick and trying to run option routes on the mike and will. That was something we had not seen a bunch of on tape. Some of the halftime stuff was this is new, this is how we're going to adjust to it and make sure you're seeing what you need to be seeing."

How did you like seeing your team make those adjustments in the second half?

"It's nerve-wracking. The Memphis game and that game, though I thought they were totally different games for our guys up front. I thought we played awful up front against Memphis. I didn't feel that way (vs. Temple). It's great to see them keep their composure. It gives you confidence as coaches to see their confidence. I think part of that is the offense. They know with our offense's ability to score we're never out in any game. I've been on teams where your offense couldn't score and that demoralizes the defense. I think all those things helped. It's encouraging. They're not panicking, fighting through and being resilient."

Is that unique where guys don't panic?

"I've been coaching 20 years. There's teams that you think of that are like this team that are winners, have won enough where they feel like they'll find a way to get it done. I've been on teams that went the other way when things went negative. Things snowballed and it would go the other way. It's been different everywhere I've coached. This group, because they've won so much over the last season and this year, they've got this confidence that they'll find a way somehow, someway. And they do and they have. Let's hope we keep doing that on Saturday. They've been a really resilient bunch."

What kind of challenge is Navy? I know many of these players played Navy last year.

"It's unique in what they do. It's hard to prepare. The challenge is this, to get the look right. The correct look at the correct speed can't happen. You can't ever get it. I've coached against option teams all my career and you can't mimic the look. That concerns you because on Saturday it'll be faster. However fast it is on Tuesday, Wednesday. And being disciplined with your eyes. There's three phases in every play. You've got to be sound defending inside and out. Dive, quarterback pitch and the second challenge of that is because you have to defend three phases is you end up with one-on-one tackles. Even if you defend it the way you want to, you better tackle in space. That's the goal, stop the quarterback, stop the dive and make it an edge-to-edge game. Well, you better tackle on the edge too. I think you've got to be physical and get off blocks in every area. You've got to play the cut block. You don't see that often in college football. They do that all the time. Those are challenges. If you can stay away from explosive plays and make them earn it down the field. If you can get a turnover here and there, steal a possession, that hopefully gives you a shot."

How critical is it for your scout team to replicate it in practice?

"It's huge. If you read the postgame comments from Cincinnati this past week, the first thing most of their kids said on defense and their head coach is thanking the scout team. I think one of the d-lineman came to a meeting and said, 'Hey, I want to call out these scouts.' It's critical to everything. Getting the scouts to believe it. They're trying to mimic a new offense every week, but this is such a unique offense. It's one thing if we mimic East Carolina because we kind of do that here as an offense. We can mimic what Temple does because we're similar to the rest of the league. It's not that hard most weeks. It's a challenge for those weeks. They've got to spend time studying tape."

Did you work before this week in preparing for Navy?

"Sure we have. That's been the approach we've had everywhere I've been. If there's an option team on the schedule, whether it's spring, summer or fall camp, it's 10 minutes on the fifth day or whatever it is, so by the time we get to week nine there's some banked reps they can draw on. We've done that."

How are some of the young guys doing, like some of the redshirting guys like Tyrese Black and Ike Walker?

"We do developmental stuff with those guys on Friday. Developmental scrimmage. The Scout Bowl. It's good to see them develop. I told those guys because of the nature of what we're going to lose after this season they've really got to develop in a microwave. It can't be a slow bake. It's not happening as fast as I want it to happen. Their bodies are changing. That's the biggest thing, getting their bodies to change and look like college football players. Still not close to what we need to be, but I've been encouraged. I'm not discouraged. I don't see them much, just one day a week. Scout team. They're trying to mimic a defense too. They're young and developing. We'll see. A long ways off for those guys."