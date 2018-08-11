UCFSports.com

All eyes are on UCF's defensive line this preseason camp.

Shane Burnham's position group might be the unit with the most questions as they transition to a 4-3 front and look to replace two standout players in Jamiyus Pittman and Tony Guerad.

Joey Connors and Trysten Hill do return with experience and Titus Davis has made a seamless move from outside linebacker to defensive end, but UCF needs others to step into bigger roles.

After the first full week, Burnham is getting a clearer idea who they'll be going to battle with.

"I've been pleased from where we finished spring to where we are now," Burnham said. "I think there's been good retention. I think the knowledge of what they did in the spring has improved, the new stuff we're adding because certainly you're adding more now that they have a grasp of the ABCs. So I've been pleased and technically I think they've tried to embrace what we're doing. It's a little bit different maybe than what the previous defensive line coach was coaching. I've been pleased."

In fact, Burnham sees major progress up and down the entire defense.

"I think it's been meshing well," he said. "I think for all those kids, the back end, linebackers, the front seven, it's all terminology. Maybe you're doing the same thing, but our terminology is a little bit different. So it's a little bit of unlearning when we got here, but by the last two weeks of spring I thought they were starting to take hold of what we're trying to do. The summer was critical. The NCAA now allows a couple hours with them every week in the summer. Years ago you didn't get that. We made use of that time, whether it was technique or whether it was on the board, film and the guys did a great job with it. So yeah, the entire 11 guys working as one, much less busts and much less communication errors than we had in the spring. So it's been good."

Right now, Burnham is concentrated on making decisions regarding the playing rotation.

"Let's go find how many we can play with," he said. "Is it eight, is it 10, is it 12? You hope the number is higher, obviously. That's number one. And we develop some depth. Coaching is teaching. We're trying to teach certain reactions to whatever the stimulus is. The more we can get that same reaction, repeated reaction, to what they're seeing, then we're making progress. I think early when we got here, it was inconsistent. Now, we're becoming more consistent. I think that's the truest measure of performance, the ability to repeat every play, every series, every quarter, every game, so on and so forth. So, I think we're more consistent now. And that's the biggest thing, consistency. I think they've been more consistent in both their technique, assignment and their execution."