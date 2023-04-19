DeJordan Mask is looking to accomplish big things in his final year of college football.

The UCF safety is a newcomer this spring after transferring from Texas State. We caught up with him last week as UCF was nearing the end of spring practice.

He's a native of Texarkana, which has sister cities on both sides of the Texas/Arkansas border. While his Texas State bio indicated he was from the Texas side, Mask said he's actually from Arkansas.

Having already graduated and seeing there was a coaching change, Mask was looking for a new opportunity when he hit the portal late last year.

"After my last season at Texas State, I entered the portal," Mask said. "I got hit up by Coach (David) Gibbs, the safeties coach. We had some really good talks. He came down to see me and brought me in on a visit. I felt like this was the best place for me to go."

Mask spent the spring working with the first team.

"The transition has been pretty smooth," Mask said. "There's still things I've got to work on like the terminology. I've got to get the old terminology out of my head. All the little things like communication with the linebackers and not just the defensive backs. Just small things I've got to work on, but so far the transition has been pretty smooth."

Despite being the new guy, Mask said he felt welcomed by his new teammates.

"Everything is family oriented," Mask said. "I feel good about all my teammates. They're good people. They talk to me every day. Even the guys playing the same position, we're competing but they're still helping me out. Everything is family oriented and that's what I love about UCF."