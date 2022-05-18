Denali Schappacher: 'Coming to UCF is the best decision I've ever made'

Denali Schappacher has given her all to UCF, a full-time starter and one of the team's best hitters ever since she arrived on campus prior to the 2018 season. The outfielder didn't hesitate to use her additional year of eligibility to come back for a fifth season as she and her teammates had big goals in mind. They've already achieved three of those, sweeping the AAC regular season and tournament championships and now hosting a NCAA Regional.