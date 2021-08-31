Dillon Gabriel ready to show out for 'Knight Nation' against Boise State

It's a big year for UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

After two standout seasons including leading the nation in passing in 2020, the junior from Hawaii has talked about taking the next step. As he stated at the recent media day, that means more than stats but attaining team goals of winning a conference championship and returning to an elite bowl game.

Gabriel got in front of the cameras again for Monday's press conference as the team continues to prepare for Thursday's season opener against Boise State.

"Man, I'm just super excited and super grateful for this opportunity," Gabriel said. "I know we're going against a great team. Most of all, I'm excited being able to play against someone else and put all this hard work into action. It's going to be really fun."

Gabriel talked about summer workouts, mentioning the 6 a.m. runs and putting in the work. That transitioned to a successful preseason camp.

"I think camp was huge," Gabriel said. "Just like Coach (Gus Malzahn) said, finding the pieces of the puzzle. Once we put that together, I felt extremely confident about everyone. I know we've put in a lot of hard work. For the most part, just personally, I feel really good. My body feels good. My mind is good. Once I got all those in check, I'm good to go."

In 2020, Boise State posted a 5-2 record in a truncated COVID-19 season. The Broncos were 5-0 in Mountain West play during the regular season, lost a non-conference game to BYU and then fell to San Jose State in the MWC Championship Game. They opted out of playing in a bowl game.

"I think their secondary has a lot returning starters," Gabriel said. "With 0 (JL Skinner) and 21 (Tyreque Jones), they're long tall guys who are extremely talented. Of course, a favorite of mine, Kekaula Kaniho, he's an elite level defender. He has a lot of experience playing the game. Being able to play against him in Hawaii, I know how tough of a player he is so I'm excited for that. Their linebackers come back, 44 (Riley Whimpey) and 7 (Ezekiel Noa). They're extremely talented. Then up front, 99 (Scott Matlock), 90 (Scale Igiehon), 55 (Shane Irwin), 30 (Isaiah Bagnah) as well. I think they're extremely talented. I think they've got a lot of experience. It's built around Kekaula. I'm excited to see what they do and can't wait to get out there."

Like UCF, Boise State has a new coaching staff. Head coach Andy Avalos is a former Bronco player and assistant coach who had spent the previous two seasons as Oregon's defensive coordinator.

"I think in general with the first game it's a little difficult not having in-season film," Gabriel said. "At the same time, it's part of the game. Adjusting. It's what you get with a first game. When it comes to game planning them, it's really personnel and feeling out what they do, how they play. Little techniques that you can kind of pick up on. For the most part, for me, it's personnel. I think they've got a lot of talented, experienced players.Kekaula, that's an elite level defender. Great dude and he knows how to play ball."