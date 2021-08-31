Dillon Gabriel ready to show out for 'Knight Nation' against Boise State
It's a big year for UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
After two standout seasons including leading the nation in passing in 2020, the junior from Hawaii has talked about taking the next step. As he stated at the recent media day, that means more than stats but attaining team goals of winning a conference championship and returning to an elite bowl game.
Gabriel got in front of the cameras again for Monday's press conference as the team continues to prepare for Thursday's season opener against Boise State.
"Man, I'm just super excited and super grateful for this opportunity," Gabriel said. "I know we're going against a great team. Most of all, I'm excited being able to play against someone else and put all this hard work into action. It's going to be really fun."
Gabriel talked about summer workouts, mentioning the 6 a.m. runs and putting in the work. That transitioned to a successful preseason camp.
"I think camp was huge," Gabriel said. "Just like Coach (Gus Malzahn) said, finding the pieces of the puzzle. Once we put that together, I felt extremely confident about everyone. I know we've put in a lot of hard work. For the most part, just personally, I feel really good. My body feels good. My mind is good. Once I got all those in check, I'm good to go."
In 2020, Boise State posted a 5-2 record in a truncated COVID-19 season. The Broncos were 5-0 in Mountain West play during the regular season, lost a non-conference game to BYU and then fell to San Jose State in the MWC Championship Game. They opted out of playing in a bowl game.
"I think their secondary has a lot returning starters," Gabriel said. "With 0 (JL Skinner) and 21 (Tyreque Jones), they're long tall guys who are extremely talented. Of course, a favorite of mine, Kekaula Kaniho, he's an elite level defender. He has a lot of experience playing the game. Being able to play against him in Hawaii, I know how tough of a player he is so I'm excited for that. Their linebackers come back, 44 (Riley Whimpey) and 7 (Ezekiel Noa). They're extremely talented. Then up front, 99 (Scott Matlock), 90 (Scale Igiehon), 55 (Shane Irwin), 30 (Isaiah Bagnah) as well. I think they're extremely talented. I think they've got a lot of experience. It's built around Kekaula. I'm excited to see what they do and can't wait to get out there."
Like UCF, Boise State has a new coaching staff. Head coach Andy Avalos is a former Bronco player and assistant coach who had spent the previous two seasons as Oregon's defensive coordinator.
"I think in general with the first game it's a little difficult not having in-season film," Gabriel said. "At the same time, it's part of the game. Adjusting. It's what you get with a first game. When it comes to game planning them, it's really personnel and feeling out what they do, how they play. Little techniques that you can kind of pick up on. For the most part, for me, it's personnel. I think they've got a lot of talented, experienced players.Kekaula, that's an elite level defender. Great dude and he knows how to play ball."
Gabriel was asked about the significance of winning a "big game" that will have the nation's attention with ESPN TV coverage.
"It is a big game," Gabriel said. "But at the same time, I'm treating every game the same. Don't make it too big or too small. It's a football game, going out there and executing. That's the main thing. More than accomplishing anything, whenever your list of accomplishments are bigger than your list of impacts, you're doing something wrong. For me, my biggest list I'm focusing on is how I can impact others and having positive impact on this team."
What will be like finally playing in a packed stadium again?
"We want to put out for Knight Nation," Gabriel said. "I know there's a lot of pride on our side. Just having that strength behind us, knowing we've got people that got our backs, it's a great feeling. At the same time, we know we've got to go out there and execute, find a way to win. I think through this fall camp, grinding it out, I feel really good about what we got going on."
Gabriel feels like the team is really in tune with Gus Malzahn's vision for the offense.
"Going through spring and going into summer, going through installs, having meetings and going into camp, I feel really clear," Gabriel said. "I feel like the team has a good grasp of it. It's extremely comfortable with that. Like I said, we're all bought in and ready to go. The first test is game one, Sept. 2. We're excited. I feel really good about the guys too. We'll see."
Asked about wide receivers stepping up in the wake of departures like Marlon Williams, Jacob Harris and Tre Nixon, Gabriel says they have a lot of speed and size and he's anxious to see players step up to the opportunity.
"I'm going to put the ball in the right place and try to put them in good positions," he said.
The New Year's Six bowl spot for Group of Five has traditionally gone to either the American champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) or Boise State (2014). Asked about the significance that could come with an early-season win, Gabriel reiterated his appreciation for the Boise State program.
"Obviously, I've been around college football and know a little bit," Gabriel said. "I know about Boise State. I've got a lot of respect for that program. I watch other Hawaii boys so seeing Kekaula go out there and do his thing. I've obviously known about them. For the most part, it's about going out there and finding a way to win. Don't overcomplicate it, but also don't take it too lightly. We've got a lot of respect for their team. I know they'll come ready to play."