UCFSports - Dillon Gabriel: 'Winning is all I care about'

Dillon Gabriel: 'Winning is all I care about'
Numbers wise, it was a record-setting game for UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel against Memphis. The sophomore passed for 601 yards, a school and league record, but it came in a 50-49 losing effort.
There's only one number that matters to Gabriel though.
"Not at all," Gabriel replied when asked if he thought Memphis was one of his better performances at UCF. "I don't ever care about any stats that have anything to do with any of that. It's finding ways to win. That's all I care about. I want to be there for my teammates, be able to do as best as I can to find a way to win. That's my main goal and forever will be."
He was particularly hard on himself for not willing his team to victory.
"Just one play away," Gabriel said. "One missed play that could have changed the whole game. That's something I'll look back on, make that one play. That's what good quarterbacks do. It's what the great ones do actually. I pride myself on being able to change a game like that. This one, I look at myself in the mirror, how I can be better for this upcoming week."
Gabriel spoke several times about "looking in the mirror" in finding ways to get over the hump.
"Everyone on our team has to look at ourselves in the mirror and say how can we be better ourselves and how can we be better collectively as a team," Gabriel said. "Once we do that, there's no time to sulk. Every week there's a new game. Every day you wake up and it's a new day. Like I said, look at yourself in the mirror. I'm going to look at myself in the mirror and try to be better every single day."
With two losses in league play already, some of the big-picture goals will be more difficult to achieve. But it's no time to get disheartened.
"This is a big moment," Gabriel said. "You really see who the true competitors are. Who the true teammates are. It's so easy to be good when everything is going great. When things hit the fan, who's there to pick up the team? Who's there to continue to fight? That's why I think the biggest message is to look at yourself in the mirror. How can you be better yourself? I know everyone has a play they'd want to take back. I know I do. I put that on me. We were one play away and the game could be different. I think looking at ourselves in the mirror, being able to play well and continuing to do so. I don't care how, we just need to win."