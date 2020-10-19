UCFSports - Dillon Gabriel: 'Winning is all I care about'

Numbers wise, it was a record-setting game for UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel against Memphis. The sophomore passed for 601 yards, a school and league record, but it came in a 50-49 losing effort.

There's only one number that matters to Gabriel though.

"Not at all," Gabriel replied when asked if he thought Memphis was one of his better performances at UCF. "I don't ever care about any stats that have anything to do with any of that. It's finding ways to win. That's all I care about. I want to be there for my teammates, be able to do as best as I can to find a way to win. That's my main goal and forever will be."

He was particularly hard on himself for not willing his team to victory.

"Just one play away," Gabriel said. "One missed play that could have changed the whole game. That's something I'll look back on, make that one play. That's what good quarterbacks do. It's what the great ones do actually. I pride myself on being able to change a game like that. This one, I look at myself in the mirror, how I can be better for this upcoming week."