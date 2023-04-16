DJ Allen is feeling the love from UCF.

The Germantown (Tenn.) defensive end was offered by the Knights in January and made his first visit this past Friday, spending the entire day on campus before attending the spring game later that night.

"I got there around 9:30 and spent most of my day with them," Allen said. "It was a great experience. I really loved the campus and coaching staff, just everything they did for me.

"As soon as I walked in I could feel they had a great brotherhood. That really stood out to me. They really treated me like family. There was no question about that. They took care of me. We went out to eat and I had lunch with the coaches."

UCF defensive ends coach and Memphis native Kenny Ingram has been recruiting him.

"We've been talking for months, but it was great just getting to know him while we walking around during the campus tour and sitting down for lunch," Allen said. "I feel like we knew each other already. I'm the first kid he's offered from Memphis."

The entire defensive staff made him feel welcome.

"Everybody was walking up to me and showing so much love," Allen said.

Allen was also able to meet head coach Gus Malzahn.

"He said he watched my film and loved how I get to the quarterback," Allen said. "He said that's what he likes to see from an edge. He said I've got a lot of athletic ability because he's seen me play other positions like safety and nickel."

Watching the spring game was a lot of fun too. UCF scrimmaged in the first half and conducted a skills competition in the second half.

"I loved seeing the big men catching punts," Allen said. "That was pretty fun. That big defensive lineman (Lee Hunter) had great hands."

Allen visited Purdue and Indiana in March. He's planning to see Maryland and Georgia Tech soon. Official visit dates are currently being lined up too.

"I know I'm coming back to UCF," Allen said. "Coach Ingram said he'd let me know the exact dates. I have an official visit to Purdue at the end of June."

After this visit, Allen said he's really loving UCF right now. They could be the team to beat.

"UCF was the first school to show me their full campus," Allen said. "Usually schools just bring me in and take pictures. They showed me everything on the tour and introduced me to a lot of people. I want to major in journalism and they showed me those areas. They really showed the family feel. That's what really stood out."



