DJ McCormick commits to UCF: 'This is where I want to be'
Dreams became reality for DJ McCormick. At the conclusion of his official visit Sunday, the Rockledge (Fla.) linebacker committed to UCF.
"I'm happy right now," McCormick said afterward. "I feel blessed. Very happy. It was a great day... I camped here two years ago. I didn't get an offer then, but I took a visit around the school and did pictures inside the stadium. I envisioned this. I dreamed about it. I made it a goal of mine that I've got to play here. Now that it's here, I'm so happy."
McCormick's offer would arrive in January just after his junior season. He would visit multiple times throughout the spring, including returning a week ago for Bounce House Weekend on an unofficial basis. This visit was special.
"I loved this weekend," McCormick said. "The way they treated us. The way they treated everybody. You can see the family atmosphere at UCF. It's more about life outside of football for them. That's important to me. Academics too. They explained all that."
His player host was defensive end Jamaal Johnson. Among the fun activities was an outing to International Drive, which including go-karts at Dezerland Park and a ride on the Orlando SlingShot.
"I feel they did a great job matching me with (Johnson)," McCormick said. "I feel our personalities were similar. I chatted him up, asked him questions about the staff. He confirmed this is where I wanted to be."
His primary recruiter and future position coach is Ernie Sims.
"I love Coach Ernie Sims," McCormick said. "He's been recruiting me since I was a freshman. He was who I wanted to be my coach. I've seen him coach. I met his whole family. He's very big on family. I got my family connected to his family."
As a junior, McCormick recorded 119 tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
"We had a great discussion (about linebacker)," McCormick said. "(Sims) told me since I've got an athletic frame, I could play mike or will. But I enrolled today he'd probably put me at the will since I'm an athlete that can cover and make the open-field tackle."
What is he known for?
"I think I hit pretty well," McCormick said. "I make plays, create turnovers, picks, fumbles, all that."
On Sunday, the recruits ate breakfast at head coach Gus Malzahn's house.
"He's got a nice house," McCormick said. "He showed us his man cave. They cooked breakfast for us. It was a great time."
McCormick explained how the commitment went down.
"I did it in Coach Malzahn's office," he said. "He's like, 'What do you want to do?' I told him right on the spot, 'This is where I want to be.' I want to be able to put on for my city. One of the main reasons I feel like it's a great opportunity. My family can come to the games and people from my city. I want to put on for the whole Central Florida."
Since he arrived a couple years ago, Malzahn has made a big emphasis on recruiting the local Central Florida area. McCormick is the latest "Hometown Hero."
"It definitely means a lot to me," he said. "I can put on and perform in front of my people that I've known my whole life. It's exciting."
McCormick, who is canceling visits to Kansas and Pittsburgh, plans to be at all the home games this fall for UCF's inaugural Big 12 season. Now that UCF has elevated to the Power Five level, McCormick said the goal is to win it all.
"I want to win a National Championship," McCormick said. "Coach Gus Malzahn made that clear. That's what we're gonna do. That's the biggest one, winning a National Championship. I'd like to get some awards, like All-American. But winning a National Championship is what I want. This class is going to be special."
