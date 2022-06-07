Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes defensive lineman Joshua Horton's very first offer arrived from UCF in March 2021, just a few weeks after Gus Malzahn and staff arrived in Orlando. It was only fitting the Knights would end up becoming his first official visit.

"We weren't even in spring practice yet," Horton said, reflecting on that first offer. "We were just lifting at the time. My coach told me to go down to the track so I could talk to the head coach. He said, 'You've got an offer from UCF. We want you.' Now we're here."

Dozens of offers would follow, including Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Tennessee, Michigan State, North Carolina, West Virginia and Mississippi State.

Horton said he really enjoyed his time in Orlando for Bounce House Weekend.

"It was really good," Horton said. "I enjoyed myself the whole time. It was a good atmosphere being around the coaches and players. I really liked it."

Who did he hang out with?

"My host was Keenan Hester and I was also with Ricky Barber," Horton said. "They were really down to earth. Everybody around here seems real. They don't sugar coat anything. They tell you how it is."