Jashad Presley has been a longtime "Hometown Hero" target for UCF.

The Dr. Phillips safety was offered last June prior to his junior season. He returned for another visit on Saturday.

"It's always a great experience to come back," Presley said. "This was my first time coming to practice. I liked it - I was able to catch the speed of the game. That's the biggest thing that stood out to me."

UCF defensive coordinator Addison Williams is his primary recruiter.

"It's always good to see the coaches," Presley said. "We're building that bond. Their message to me was basically take my time on recruiting and come back as much as possible."

What stands out about UCF?

"The love the coaches give you the whole time you're there," Presley said. "It's like a family."

Maryland, Pittsburgh, Marshall, Tennessee, South Florida, ECU, Kentucky and Georgia Tech are among his other offers.

"I have no favorites, I'm still evaluating every school," Presley said. "But UCF will rank high for me."



